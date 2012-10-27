FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Praktiker workers accept pay cuts through 2014
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Praktiker workers accept pay cuts through 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Workers at German DIY chain Praktiker agreed to accept cuts in annual pay worth about five percent per year through 2014 to back efforts to restructure the troubled company.

Personnel costs of about 15,000 workers in Germany will be reduced by 17.3 million euros ($22.37 million) per year in 2012, 2013 and 2014, the Hamburg-based company said on Saturday, citing a wage contract signed with the Ver.di labour union late on Friday.

Praktiker ran into a steep loss in 2011, after an abrupt end to its popular discounts put customers off. Third-quarter sales declined 10 percent to 758 million euros while net loss rose by half to 36 million euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.