Germany has no concrete plans for privatisations-government
November 12, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Germany has no concrete plans for privatisations-government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The German government has no plans at this point to sell its stakes in companies like rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

There are no concrete plans for such a step, government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said during a press conference.

According to a finance ministry document made available to Reuters on Tuesday, the German government is considering selling its stakes in Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Post.

The move could bring up to 24 billion euros into state coffers at a time when Berlin faces pressure to spend more on infrastructure. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers)

