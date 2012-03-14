FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to privatise TLG Immobilien, TLG Wohnen-Finmin
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

Germany to privatise TLG Immobilien, TLG Wohnen-Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany has begun the privatisation of TLG Immobilien and its subsidiary TLG Wohnen, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding interested parties must register by April 16. I

A first attempt at privatisation was derailed by the financial crisis in 2008.

TLG Immobilien has its roots in the former East Germany. Its properties are still all in eastern Germany, with many in or near big cities like Berlin or Leipzig.

The company has around 11,500 flats, 270 retail outlets, 75 offices, hotels and elderly homes. In 2010 its revenues stood at 234.5 million euros. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.