Germany to privatise TLG Immobilien, TLG Wohnen-Finmin

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany has begun the privatisation of TLG Immobilien and its subsidiary TLG Wohnen, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding interested parties must register by April 16. I

A first attempt at privatisation was derailed by the financial crisis in 2008.

TLG Immobilien has its roots in the former East Germany. Its properties are still all in eastern Germany, with many in or near big cities like Berlin or Leipzig.

The company has around 11,500 flats, 270 retail outlets, 75 offices, hotels and elderly homes. In 2010 its revenues stood at 234.5 million euros. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)