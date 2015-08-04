Top German prosecutor accuses Berlin of interfering in treason investigation

KARLSRUHE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s top public prosecutor accused the government on Tuesday of interfering in a widely criticised treason investigation into a news website, in a rare clash between the state and judiciary.

Federal Prosecutor Harald Range suspended an investigation on Friday into netzpolitik.org while he waited for an independent expert opinion on whether articles the website had published about plans to step up state surveillance of online communications amounted to revealing state secrets.

Range said the justice ministry told him to call off that assessment on Monday after it heard a preliminary independent legal evaluation had found that a document published on April 15 did constitute a state secret.

“Influencing investigations because the result they might have doesn’t seem politically opportune is an intolerable intervention in the independence of the judiciary,” Range told journalists in the southwestern town of Karlsruhe.

He did not go into details on why the government wanted the investigation stopped. But Justice Minister Heiko Maas last week said it was important to defend the independence of the press, adding he doubted whether the publication of the documents would endanger Germany.

Range said the freedom of the press and expression was not without limits and journalists who published online were not exempt from complying with the law.

“It’s the judiciary’s task to monitor compliance with the law but it can only fulfil this task if it is free from political interference and that’s why the constitution protects the independence of the judiciary as well as the freedom of the press and of expression,” he added.

The justice ministry said it could not comment immediately.

The government is generally very cautious in its dealings with the judiciary and tends to refer to the judiciary’s independence.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office declined to comment on whether it would continue its investigation.

Netzpolitik acknowledged in its reports that excerpts it had cited were either intended to be dealt with by a closed parliamentary committee or were from a restricted official document.

A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said on Monday that the justice minister had the chancellor’s full support. The interior ministry also said it had doubts about the accusation of treason. (Reporting by Norbert Demuth in Karlsruhe; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)