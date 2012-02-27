FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma aims to close gap on Adidas, Nike in soccer
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

Puma aims to close gap on Adidas, Nike in soccer

Victoria Bryan, Christian Kraemer

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma is aiming to grow faster than arch rival Adidas in soccer, using a new licensing deal with the Italian team to raise its presence in the sport, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are the number three in soccer and we want to pick away at the gap with Adidas and Nike,” Franz Koch told Reuters in a telephone interview from Genoa as the group unveiled a new partnerhsip with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The partnership gives Puma Master Licensee status, which means it can also market products such as pasta and drinks for the federation, as well as continuing to supply kits and replicas for the national team.

Koch admitted the Italian market was tough, but said Puma was still hoping to achieve growth there this year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.