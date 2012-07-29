Qatar wants to buy up to 200 tanks from Germany -paper

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Qatar wants to buy up to 200 Leopard tanks from Germany, with a potential value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), German magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

The German security council, comprised of the Chancellor and key ministers, which decides whether to allow such trades, has not yet discussed Qatar’s request, Spiegel said, adding the economy ministry and the Chancellery would give their support.

A spokeswoman for the economy ministry declined to comment.

The tanks are made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) in collaboration with German industrial group Rheinmetall .

Reports last month that Saudi Arabia wanted to buy 600 to 800 tanks boosted Rheinmetall’s share price. ($1=0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)