FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Steelmakers fined in German rail probe
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 5, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Steelmakers fined in German rail probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office has fined four makers and suppliers of rail tracks a total of 124.5 million euros, it said on Thursday.

ThyssenKrupp’s rail technology unit received the biggest fine of 103 million euros ($128.9 million), the authority said, with a 13 million euros for Vossloh and a 8.5 million euro penalty for two divisions of Austria’s Voestalpine.

The cartel office said investigations into other companies were ongoing. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.