Merkel urges striking German train drivers to show restraint
November 5, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel urges striking German train drivers to show restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on train drivers, due to start their longest ever strike later on Wednesday, to act with a sense of proportion, saying a way must be found to limit the damage done to the country.

Merkel, who rarely comments on industrial disputes, said mediation between the GDL union and rail operator Deutsche Bahn was an option. The two are locked in a dispute over pay and negotiation rights.

“I can only appeal to their sense of responsibility to find solutions which do the least possible damage to us as a country - while maintaining the right to strike,” Merkel told reporters.

Drivers of freight trains will walk off the job on Wednesday afternoon and passenger trains will be hit from early on Thursday until the early hours of Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

