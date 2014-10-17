FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German train strike to hit as school holidays start
October 17, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

German train strike to hit as school holidays start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German train drivers will stage a nationwide strike for the second time this week in a drawn-out dispute over pay and conditions with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, union GDL said on Friday.

The strike by the drivers’ union is due to start at 3 p.m.(1300 GMT) on Friday for freight traffic and at 2 a.m. on Saturday for passenger trains. The walkout, which comes as school holidays start in many of Germany’s federal states, is due to end on Monday at 4 a.m.

GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The union also wants a mandate to negotiate for train guards and other personnel, something Deutsche Bahn has rejected.

The company wants to halt talks until the government passes a law which would mean a settlement with the biggest union in a firm would apply to all workers in that firm. GDL, which is not the biggest union within Deutsche Bahn, opposes such reforms.

On Wednesday and Thursday train drivers already staged a 14-hour strike for passenger trains, causing major traffic disruptions as people were forced to use buses, cars and planes. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)


