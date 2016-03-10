FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cartel office closes rail price-fixing case
March 10, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

German cartel office closes rail price-fixing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office has closed its investigations into price-fixing by rail suppliers, it said on Thursday, imposing a final fine of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) on a unit of German rail-technology company Vossloh.

“Vossloh Laeis colluded with other companies about the sales of switches and rails between 2001 and 2011, to the detriment of local transport organisations, private, regional and industrial railways as well as construction firms,” the watchdog said.

The cartel office has already imposed fines totalling almost 100 million euros on eight companies including Thyssenkrupp and Voestalpine.

It said it had reached an amicable agreement with Vossloh and had taken account of the company’s cooperation with the investigation in determining the fine.

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Potter

