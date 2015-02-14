FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German rail union threatens four-day strike - newspaper
February 14, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

German rail union threatens four-day strike - newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s train drivers’ union GDL has threatened Deutsche Bahn with a four-day strike unless the state-run railway agrees to a new negotiating agenda in a wage dispute, a German newspaper reported on Saturday.

Deutsche Bahn and GDL broke off talks on Wednesday over a wage dispute that caused major disruption late last year.

Citing a GDL document, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the union had sent Deutsche Bahn a so-called “negotiating agenda” containing nine points and would only re-start talks if the railway agreed to recognise its demands.

Claus Weselsky, leader of the GDL union, was quoted by the paper as saying that it would call for new strikes if the document was not signed by both sides before a new round of talks scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The next strike will be around 100 hours,” Weselsky told the paper, adding that disruption to rail transport could take place as soon as next weekend.

GDL is calling for new pay and working conditions for some employees, which have so far been rejected by Deutsche Bahn.

Train strikes late last year affected 5.5 million people who travel by rail each day and industries reliant on rail freight such as car makers, chemical companies and steel producers. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
