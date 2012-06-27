FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German fin min: low rates show worry, not stability
June 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

German fin min: low rates show worry, not stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he did not wish for interest rates for Germany to remain so low because this was an expression of concern in financial markets rather than stability.

Asked if he wanted rates to stay at levels he described as “unnaturally low,” Schaeuble said: “The answer is no, because I believe interest rates which are in practice negative rates are an expression of worry in the markets rather than stability.”

Schaeuble told a news conference he did not fear further downgrades for Germany caused by exposure to the euro zone debt crisis, after a downgrade by the Egan-Jones agency. “I am not worried about that. We remain solid,” he said.

