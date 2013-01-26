FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank board member says no German real estate bubble
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 26, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

Bundesbank board member says no German real estate bubble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German central bank executive board member Andreas Dombret sees no sign of a bubble forming in the broader real estate market, dismissing fears centred around a residential property price rise that continues to exceed overall inflation rates.

“A panic is not justified,” the Bundesbank’s Dombret said in comments published on Saturday by business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

“Even if there are signs of an exaggeration in preferred areas of some German metropolitan areas, one should not speak of a real estate bubble,” he said.

Bundesbank calculations seen by WirtschaftsWoche show property prices in 125 German cities rose 5.3 percent in 2012 compared with the previous year.

Germany’s inflation rate has remained above the ECB’s euro zone target of below 2 percent for much of 2012 as its economy outperformed European peers, fuelling robust wage rises.

“Excessive credit growth is typical for a bubble and you don’t see that here in Germany. Real estate is solidly financed,” he said, reaffirming his recent warning though that loose monetary policy and high liquidity could pose a risk. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.