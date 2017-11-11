FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Signa buys German trophy assets in biggest real-estate deal of 2017
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2017 / 1:37 PM / in 12 minutes

Signa buys German trophy assets in biggest real-estate deal of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Austria’s Signa, which is trying to buy German department-store chain Kaufhof from Hudson’s Bay for 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), has bought five trophy assets from RFR in Germany’s biggest real-estate transaction of 2017.

The portfolio is worth 1.5 billion euros and comprises properties in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich, Germany’s four largest cities, Austrian property and retail group Signa said late on Friday.

The properties are the Upper West commercial high rise in Berlin, the upmarket shopping centres Kaufmannshaus and Alsterarkaden in Hamburg, the Upper Zeil shopping mall that is in development in Frankfurt, and the remaining 50 percent of the Karstadt department store at Munich’s main train station.

Privately held Signa already owns the Karstadt chain, the biggest rival to Kaufhof. Hudson’s Bay is reviewing Signa’s offer for Kaufhof but has called it incomplete, non-binding and unsolicited. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.