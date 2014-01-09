FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fire put out at Shell's German Godorf refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 9, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fire put out at Shell's German Godorf refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Merges two stories, adds details from Shell statement, police comment)

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A fire at a chemical tank at Shell’s 195,000 barrel per day Rheinland refinery in Godorf, Cologne in Germany was put out at 1515 GMT on Thursday, just over an hour after it started, the company said.

“The plant’s and the external fire brigades and the police are present and extinguished the fire,” it said, adding that its initial assessments found no sign that dangerous substances had been emitted.

In an earlier statement, Shell said that a tank of toluene, a solvent and a feedstock for the manufacture of other petrochemicals, had caught fire.

Dark smoke hung over the plant, and local residents were asked to close doors and windows and stay indoors.

A police spokesman said no one was injured.

An accident at the same site injured two people in November. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Ron Bousso, Vera Eckert and Matthias Inverardi; editing by David Evans and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.