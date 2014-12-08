Merkel supports French, Italian reforms - German gov't spokesman

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports the reforms France and Italy are implementing, a government spokesman said after the two countries expressed irritation on Sunday with a call from Chancellor Angela Merkel for them to do more to put their budgets in line with EU rules.

“We know that such a process brings domestic difficulties with it, you must have the political courage to deal with that and the chancellor has said repeatedly she supports this reform process,” Steffen Seibert said at a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michelle Martin)