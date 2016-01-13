FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany achieves bigger-than-expected budget surplus in 2015
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Germany achieves bigger-than-expected budget surplus in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany achieved a larger-than-expected budget surplus of 12.1 billion euros in 2015 and will use the extra money to finance the additional costs of accommodating and integrating refugees, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

The surplus, roughly twice the expected 6.1 billion euros, raises the chances that Schaeuble may manage to maintain a balanced budget in 2016, which would be the third year in a row.

“We want to go without new debt this year, too, if possible,” Schaeuble said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.