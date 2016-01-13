Germany achieves bigger-than-expected budget surplus in 2015

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany achieved a larger-than-expected budget surplus of 12.1 billion euros in 2015 and will use the extra money to finance the additional costs of accommodating and integrating refugees, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

The surplus, roughly twice the expected 6.1 billion euros, raises the chances that Schaeuble may manage to maintain a balanced budget in 2016, which would be the third year in a row.

“We want to go without new debt this year, too, if possible,” Schaeuble said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)