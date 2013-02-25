FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition MPs agree high frequency trading draft law- source
February 25, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

German coalition MPs agree high frequency trading draft law- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German coalition lawmakers have reached agreement on the final version of a draft law to clamp down on high-frequency trading and it will not force traders to hold investments for a minimum period of time, a coalition source said on Monday.

“A minimum holding period for trading orders is not envisaged,” the source involved in negotiations told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The amended draft law will be presented to the Bundestag lower house of parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday and to the plenary on Thursday. Approval is likely as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling centre-right coalition holds a majority in the lower house. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Annika Breidthardt)

