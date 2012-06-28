FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany moves to regulate high-frequency trading-sources
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Germany moves to regulate high-frequency trading-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Members of Germany’s parliament and representatives of the finance ministry have agreed on the key points for regulating high-frequency trading on German stock exchanges, participants in the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

The regulation is likely to stipulate that high-frequency traders must have prior authorisation but is unlikely to make a minimum holding period for orders mandatory, the participants said.

“We expect to have a draft law in the second half of the year,” a participant in the discussions said.

High-frequency traders plug algorithms into computers to generate numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades that are designed to make money from arbitrage on razor-thin price differences and movements.

High-frequency trading is responsible for 70 percent of the daily turnover of shares in the United States according to some estimates, compared with around 40 percent in Germany. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin)

