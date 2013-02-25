UPDATE 1-German coalition agrees high-frequency trading law-source

(Adds detail, background, quote)

By Matthias Sobolewski

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German coalition lawmakers have agreed a draft law that will require traders to get authorisation for high-frequency trading but won’t force them to hold investments for minimum periods, a coalition source said.

High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to generate numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades that make money from tiny price moves in the market. Holding investments for short timespans only, they have been accused of increasing market volatility and increasing the risk of a market meltdown.

The draft law stipulates that users of ultra-fast trading systems will be supervised by German banking regulator BaFin in future and requires them to get authorisation to trade, the source involved in negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

The amended draft law will be presented to the Bundestag lower house of parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday and to a full session of the house on Thursday. Approval is likely as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling centre-right coalition holds a majority in the lower house.

The source said there would be a six-month transition period for German companies and a nine-month transition period for foreign companies. To continue trading, firms simply need to apply for permission within this timeframe.

Lawmakers rejected calls from market participants such as Deutsche Boerse for less stringent supervision by the stock market regulators in each federal state.

But the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, controlled by Germany’s opposition parties, was not able to push through a minimum holding period for financial instruments, which would have likely put an end to speed trading in Germany.

The European Parliament wants to introduce a minimum holding period for securities of 500 milliseconds in European member states as part of a reform of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID).

But the German government refused to implement such a holding period.

“Then it would have been sufficient to make a law with just one sentence: ‘High-frequency trading is banned,'” said Volker Wissing, parliamentary floor leader of Germany’s Free Democrats, the junior partner in the country’s ruling centre-right coalition.

High-frequency trading companies have expanded rapidly in the past decade and now account for some 70 percent of the daily turnover of shares in the United States, according to some estimates. In Germany it is responsible for around 40 percent.