FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bafin head- EU needs CMU but not because banks are slackers
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Bafin head- EU needs CMU but not because banks are slackers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The head of German financial watchdog Bafin said on Thursday it was wrong to blame Europe’s banks for a dearth of financing to small and medium-sized companies on which the bloc is pinning its hopes for greater growth and employment.

The need to develop an alternative to bank financing has been a major driver behind the EU’s project to create a Capital Markets Union (CMU), aimed at encouraging companies to raise money through bond or other markets.

But Bafin President Felix Hufeld came to banks’ defence.

“CMU should not be justified by a perceived failure of the banking sector to supply financing,” he told a financial and regulatory conference.

“We do not have a supply problem. We have a demand problem,” he said, adding that the obstacles to financing small and medium-sized enterprises had more to do with high non-performing loans and the structural environment in European countries.

“There is a tonality, a sort of guilt issue, (that) because the banks fail to finance the real economy, we need CMU. That is utter nonsense,” he said.

“We need the CMU because we need better capital markets in the EU but that is totally a different story,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.