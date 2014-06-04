German bank watchdog warns on fallout of low interest rates

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s top banking regulator warned on Wednesday about the threat to banks’ earnings from persistently low interest rates, a day before the European Central Bank is expected to trim borrowing costs.

“Low interest rates make it increasingly hard to generate enough returns, especially for banks whose business model is based on classic bank business like lending and deposit-taking,” said Raimund Roeseler, head of banking supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin.

“This earnings weakness can ultimately also influence the capital position and lead banks to invest in riskier business areas,” Roeseler told German digital magazine Spiegel Online in an interview, adding that there was no sign so far that the problem was acute.

European Central Bank policymakers on Thursday are expected to cut the benchmark interest rate from its current 0.25 percent and push the rate on overnight deposits into negative territory for the first time as it tries to boost lending to small and mid-sized businesses.

Roeseler said he did not know if all 24 German banks set to undergo financial stress tests in the coming weeks would successfully make it through, although they were well prepared in general.

“It could be a stretch for some banks, and naturally every bank needs a Plan B in case its capital is not sufficient,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and Pravin Char)