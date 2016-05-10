German watchdog Bafin sees Deutsche Bank on the right track

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German financial supervisor Bafin on Tuesday lauded changes Deutsche Bank was making to its business approach under chief executive John Cryan.

“We see the bank as fully on the right track,” Bafin’s banking supervision head, Raimund Roeseler, told the regulator’s annual news conference.

“The bank initiated appropriate measures to resolve the problems that we identified,” Roeseler added.

Bafin had started a number of probes in recent years into Deutsche Bank’s role in the manipulation of benchmark interest rates such as Libor as well as foreign exchange rates.

“Libor has been completed along with all the other subjects, with the exception of forex,” Roeseler said.

The foreign exchange probe is expected to conclude in the summer, Bafin said.

“We are relaxed about this review. The bank has started a large number of steps in recent months to address the problem areas,” Roeseler said.

Bafin and British watchdog FCA had criticised Deutsche Bank’s control systems to prevent money laundering and other illegal business practices, but the lender had been working to tackle problems there, too, Bafin President Felix Hufeld said.

“As of today, there are no further investigations either from our side or the FCA‘s,” he said.

Hufeld last year demanded that Deutsche Bank improve its control systems, and Germany’s biggest lender since has pledged substantial investment, particularly to upgrade the efficiency of its IT systems. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener)