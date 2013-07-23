German cartel office fines Thyssen, others in rail case

DUESSELDORF, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal cartel office is imposing an additional 98 million euros in fines against eight companies, including 88 million for ThyssenKrupp , in a case involving price fixing for train track rails, it said on Tuesday.

In July last year, the office fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Germany’s Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros for fixing the price of rail tracks and said it was investigating others. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)