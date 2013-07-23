FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2013 / 9:18 AM / in 4 years

German cartel office fines Thyssen, others in rail case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal cartel office is imposing an additional 98 million euros in fines against eight companies, including 88 million for ThyssenKrupp , in a case involving price fixing for train track rails, it said on Tuesday.

In July last year, the office fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Germany’s Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros for fixing the price of rail tracks and said it was investigating others. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
