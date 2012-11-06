FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mid-sized banks more a worry than Deutsche -German watchdog
November 6, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Mid-sized banks more a worry than Deutsche -German watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Medium-sized banks in the midst of big strategic changes are more a worry for regulators than financial powerhouses like Deutsche Bank, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said.

“Crises don’t necessarily happen where large financial houses are active because they have solid (control) mechanisms,” Elke Koenig told the Frankfurt business journalist club ICFW late on Monday in remarks embargoed for release on Tuesday.

“I am more sceptical about banks that suddenly jettison their business model or have no model at all,” she said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Huebner)

