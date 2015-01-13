German watchdog warns low rates may lead to risky banking

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Low interest rates may lead some banks to take on unwarranted risks and lenders must sharpen their focus on business models and costs in a tough environment, German financial regulator Bafin said on Tuesday.

“There is the danger that banks go too far in terms of short-term profit seeking and build up long-term, massive risk positions that are out of proportion to their short-term gains,” Bafin president Elke Koenig said in the text of a speech.

Rock bottom interest rates have slashed net interest income, where banks traditionally make 70 percent of operating income, forcing lenders to look harder at cost cutting for a solution.

“Mergers could help but are not a panacea,” Koenig said, pointing out that hoped for synergy effects are often fleeting.

Koenig is leaving the regulator to become chair of the EU’s Single Resolution Mechanism, leading decision-making on winding down wayward EU banks if needed in the future at minimal cost to taxpayers.

Koenig said supervisors would concentrate on checking banks’ business models and their risk systems in 2015. Prudential valuation measures, or European rules requiring banks to apply conservative valuations to assets and activities, would also play a big role, she said.

“The new supervisor will dig deeper into risk management and risk appetite at the big banks and check the sustainability of their business models,” she said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)