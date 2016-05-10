FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low interest rates hurting pension funds -German watchdog
May 10, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Low interest rates hurting pension funds -German watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German pension funds are suffering more than the country’s insurance sector from problems created by the low interest rate environment, financial watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday.

“Some (pension funds) may soon be unable on their own to fully meet their obligations,” Bafin’s head of insurance supervision Frank Grund said in a statement at the watchdog’s annual news conference.

“We are currently speaking to them about the way forward,” Grund said, adding that safety measures in place for the sector may need to be used.

Grund said there was no indication that insurers, even small ones, were taking on greater investment risk to counter the effects of low interest rates. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

