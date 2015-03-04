New Bafin head says he will fight German banks' corner

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - The new head of the German financial watchdog Bafin said on Wednesday it would be a strong advocate for the special characteristics of German banking within the European Central Bank’s supervisory system.

“Sensible national characteristics deserve to be recognised and treated as such,” said Bafin President Felix Hufeld, who took over at the beginning of March.

Germany’s banking market is composed of public sector, cooperative and private sector banks - the so-called three pillar system - which compete for retail and corporate business.

“The features of this model are not always easy to explain to our foreign colleagues,” Hufeld said in his first major public appearance after succeeding Elke Koenig, who left to become head of the EU’s bank resolution authority in Brussels.

The ECB took on overall responsibility for banking supervision in the euro zone in November and directly supervises the bloc’s 120 largest lenders.

Bafin and Bundesbank staff sit together with ECB colleagues from other nations in joint supervisory teams, checking the financial health of lenders according to unified European standards.

“Unification (of rules) must not turn into making everything the same, and regulation must not be confused with levelling,” he said.

Hufeld said regulators should concentrate on implementing the rules that have been agreed rather than launching fresh initiatives, but that a complete pause in regulation, as demanded in some banking circles, was not realistic.

“One could wish for a little more continuity,” he said.