German bank watchdog says adverse stress tests "very demanding"

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The adverse stress-test scenarios being prepared by the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority will prove “very demanding” for some participating German banks, the head of Germany’s financial market watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday.

But the ECB’s balance sheet health check, known as the comprehensive review, was not expected to yield “big surprises” for the 24 participating German banks, Elke Koenig, president of German financial regulator Bafin, said in the text of a speech. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould)