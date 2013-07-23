FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voestalpine says provisions sufficient to cover new cartel fine
July 23, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Voestalpine says provisions sufficient to cover new cartel fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Voestalpine said on Tuesday a fresh rail cartel fine of 6.4 million euros ($84.44 million) imposed by a German regulator should be covered by existing provisions of 205 million euros.

In July last year, the office fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Germany’s Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros for fixing the price of rail tracks and said it was investigating others.

$1 = 0.7580 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould

