a year ago
Germany reaches deal with EU on green energy levy for industry power stations
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Germany reaches deal with EU on green energy levy for industry power stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The German government has reached an agreement with the European Commission over disputed exemptions to the renewable energy levy for industrial companies that produce electricity for their own consumption, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel will present details on the deal reached with Brussels during a news conference on Tuesday, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

