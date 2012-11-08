FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German HDE retail ass'n sees Christmas sales up 1.5 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

German HDE retail ass'n sees Christmas sales up 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association said on Thursday it expected retail sales in Europe’s largest economy to grow by a nominal 1.5 percent to a record 80.4 billion euros in the key Christmas season.

HDE also confirmed its forecast for retail sales to have risen 1.5 percent in 2012 in nominal terms, while falling 0.5 percent in real terms.

“The figures show that the branch is in a robust state despite some worries about the economy,” said HDE President Josef Sanktjohanser.

Sanktjohanser said, however, rising energy prices were dampening consumption by reducing purchasing power, as well as hitting company overheads. “Energy prices are becoming ever more a real problem for Germany’s economic development,” he said. (Reporting By Rene Wagner, Writing by Sarah Marsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.