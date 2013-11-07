FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German HDE retail body sees Christmas sales up 1.2 pct
November 7, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

German HDE retail body sees Christmas sales up 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association said on Thursday it expected retail sales in Europe’s largest economy to grow by a nominal 1.2 percent to a record 80.6 billion euros in the key Christmas season.

HDE also hiked its full-year estimate for retail sales to a rise of 1.2 percent in nominal terms to 434 billion euros versus a previous forecast for a 1.0 percent gain.

“The conditions are good for Christmas trade,” said HDE President Josef Sanktjohanser, pointing to Germany’s strong labour market, rising wages and low inflation.

A survey last week showed German consumer morale edging down heading into November but staying close to its highest level in six years. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Sarah Marsh)

