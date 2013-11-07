UPDATE 1-German retail body sees boom in Christmas sales

* HDE sees Christmas sales up 1.2 pct

* HDE ups 2013 retail sales growth to 1.2 pct from 1 pct

* Study shows Germans to spend avg 273 eur each on presents (Adds other surveys on Christmas spending)

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association increased its forecast for spending in Europe’s largest economy on Thursday, estimating that Germans will buy a record amount of gifts for Christmas.

A solid labour market, rising wages and low inflation have set the stage for consumers to spend 1.2 percent more during the festive season in nominal terms than last year, HDE said. It expected record sales of 80.6 billion euros ($109 billion).

“The conditions are good for Christmas trade,” said HDE President Josef Sanktjohanser. HDE hiked its forecast for full year sales to 434 billion euros, a rise of 1.2 percent on 2012 sales versus its previous forecast for a 1.0 percent rise.

Germans want to spend more on Christmas presents than they have for years, planning expenditure on average of 273 euros, 43 euros more than in 2012, a survey conducted by Ernst & Young showed earlier this week.

Those surveyed said they would spend the most money on vouchers and books, while the strongest rises in expenditure were for CDs, DVDs and entertainment electronics.

Department stores and online shops would benefit in particular from consumers’ increased willingness to spend, according to the survey of 1,500 shoppers.

“There are signs that the German economy will grow more strongly in 2014 - and this pickup will make its way into the wallets of consumers via new jobs and good wages,” said Thomas Harms, leader of Ernst & Young’s retail department for Germany.

Germany’s top economic institutes see the economy growing 1.8 percent next year after just 0.4 percent this year as exports picked up on a euro zone recovery and brighter global outlook.

Domestic demand rather than exports is seen driving expansion this year. A survey last week showed German consumer morale edging down heading into November but staying close to its highest level in six years.

According to a separate survey released earlier this week by German department store chain Kaufhof, nearly two thirds of Germans know around eight weeks before Christmas what gifts they want to give. Younger consumers have a better idea of what they want to give than older ones. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Sarah Marsh in Berlin, Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)