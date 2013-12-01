FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retailers see promising start to Christmas sales season
December 1, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

German retailers see promising start to Christmas sales season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German retailers are satisfied with the start of the Christmas sales season, according to a survey conducted by their HDE industry association.

Following a tepid lead up to the biggest shopping season of the year, demand has improved and many consumers used Saturday to begin purchasing Christmas gifts.

“Sales were above their previous year’s level. Customer frequency was also clearly better,” HDE managing director Stefan Genth said in a statement on Sunday.

HDE is currently forecasting an increase in Christmas sales of 1.2 percent to 80.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mark Potter)

