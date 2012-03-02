TABLE-German retail sales down 1.6 pct m/m in Jan

March 2 (Reuters) - - The Federal Statistics office on reported the following retail sales data on Friday: RETAIL SALES JAN 12 DEC 11 JAN 11 Y/Y pct change (real) 1.6 0.3 2.9 Y/Y pct change (nominal) 3.5 1.4 4.1 M/M pct change (real) -1.6 0.1 0.6 M/M pct change (nominal) -1.0 -0.5 0.4 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to rise by 0.5 percent month-on-month and by 0.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)