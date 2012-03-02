FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2012

TABLE-German retail sales down 1.6 pct m/m in Jan

March 2 (Reuters) - - The Federal Statistics office on
reported the following retail sales data on Friday:
    RETAIL SALES                 JAN 12  DEC 11    JAN 11 
    Y/Y pct change (real)         1.6     0.3       2.9 
    Y/Y pct change (nominal)      3.5     1.4       4.1 
    M/M pct change (real)        -1.6     0.1       0.6 
    M/M pct change (nominal)     -1.0    -0.5       0.4 
  
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted 
for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.	
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retail sales to rise by 0.5 percent month-on-month and by 
0.2 percent year-on-year.	
	
 (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

