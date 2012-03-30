FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales down on the month in February
March 30, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-German retail sales down on the month in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail
sales data on Friday: 
    RETAIL SALES                 FEB 12  JAN 12    FEB 11 
    Y/Y pct change (real)         +1.7    +1.7      +2.4 
    Y/Y pct change (nominal)      +4.0    +3.6      +4.3 
    M/M pct change (real)         -1.1    -1.2      +0.1 
    M/M pct change (nominal)      -0.2    -0.6      +0.8 
  
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted 
for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.	
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retails sales to rise 1.2 percent month-on-month and 0.1 percent
year-on-year. 	
	
 (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian)

