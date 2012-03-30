TABLE-German retail sales down on the month in February

The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Friday: RETAIL SALES FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11 Y/Y pct change (real) +1.7 +1.7 +2.4 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +4.0 +3.6 +4.3 M/M pct change (real) -1.1 -1.2 +0.1 M/M pct change (nominal) -0.2 -0.6 +0.8 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to rise 1.2 percent month-on-month and 0.1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian)