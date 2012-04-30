TABLE-German retail sales up in March

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Monday: RETAIL SALES MARCH 12 FEB 12 MARCH 11 Y/Y pct change (real) 2.3 2.1 -2.6 Y/Y pct change (nominal) 4.5 4.3 -1.0 M/M pct change (real) 0.8 -0.9 -1.5 M/M pct change (nominal) 1.3 0.1 -1.1 NOTE - Previously announced data which have since been revised are in brackets. Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to rise by 1.0 percent month-on-month and by 0.5 percent year-on-year. (Berlin Newsroom)