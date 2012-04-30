FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales up in March
April 30, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German retail sales up in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics office
reported the following retail sales data on Monday: 
    RETAIL SALES                MARCH 12  FEB 12  MARCH 11 
    Y/Y pct change (real)         2.3     2.1       -2.6 
    Y/Y pct change (nominal)      4.5     4.3       -1.0
    M/M pct change (real)         0.8    -0.9       -1.5 
    M/M pct change (nominal)      1.3     0.1       -1.1 
  
    NOTE - Previously announced data which have since been 
revised are in brackets. Month-on-month changes were adjusted 
for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.	
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retails sales to rise by 1.0 percent month-on-month and by 
0.5 percent year-on-year. 	
	
 (Berlin Newsroom)

