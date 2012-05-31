FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales up 0.6 pct m/m April
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German retail sales up 0.6 pct m/m April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics office
reported the following retail sales data on Thursday: 
    RETAIL SALES                APRIL 12  MARCH 12  APRIL 11 
    Y/Y pct change (real)        -3.8     +3.2       +5.0 
    Y/Y pct change (nominal)     -2.0     +5.2       +6.6
    M/M pct change (real)        +0.6     +1.6       +0.4 
    M/M pct change (nominal)     +0.7     +1.8       +0.6
  
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted 
for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.	
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retails sales to stay unchanged month-on-month and rise by 
0.2 percent year-on-year. 	
	
 (Berlin Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
