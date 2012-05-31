TABLE-German retail sales up 0.6 pct m/m April

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Thursday: RETAIL SALES APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11 Y/Y pct change (real) -3.8 +3.2 +5.0 Y/Y pct change (nominal) -2.0 +5.2 +6.6 M/M pct change (real) +0.6 +1.6 +0.4 M/M pct change (nominal) +0.7 +1.8 +0.6 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to stay unchanged month-on-month and rise by 0.2 percent year-on-year. (Berlin Newsroom)