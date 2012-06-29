TABLE-German retail sales fall unexpectedly in May

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Friday: RETAIL SALES MAY 12 APRIL 12 MAY 11 Y/Y pct change (real) -1.1 -4.3 +4.7 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +1.0 -2.6 +6.4 M/M pct change (real) -0.3 -0.2 -1.9 M/M pct change (nominal) +0.1 -0.6 -1.9 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to stay unchanged month-on-month and rise by 1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)