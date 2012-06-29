FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales fall unexpectedly in May
June 29, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German retail sales fall unexpectedly in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics
office reported the following retail sales data on Friday:
     
    RETAIL SALES                 MAY 12  APRIL 12   MAY 11 
    Y/Y pct change (real)         -1.1     -4.3      +4.7 
    Y/Y pct change (nominal)      +1.0     -2.6      +6.4 
    M/M pct change (real)         -0.3     -0.2      -1.9 
    M/M pct change (nominal)      +0.1     -0.6      -1.9 
  
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and
seasonal factors, the Office said.
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retail sales to stay unchanged month-on-month and rise by 1
percent year-on-year. 
 

 (Reporting by Berlin bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
