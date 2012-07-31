FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.1 pct m/m in June
July 31, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-German retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.1 pct m/m in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics
Office reported the following retail sales data on Tuesday:
    
 RETAIL SALES                       JUNE 12    MAY 12   JUNE 11
 M/M pct change (real)                -0.1      -0.3     +2.9
 Y/Y pct change (real)                +2.9      -1.1     -2.3
 M/M pct change (nominal)             +0.3      +0.1     +2.9
 Y/Y pct change (nominal)             +5.4      +0.9     -0.7
 
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and
seasonal factors, the Office said.
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retails sales to climb by 0.5 percent month-on-month and rise by
0.4 percent year-on-year. 

 (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
