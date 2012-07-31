TABLE-German retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.1 pct m/m in June

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following retail sales data on Tuesday: RETAIL SALES JUNE 12 MAY 12 JUNE 11 M/M pct change (real) -0.1 -0.3 +2.9 Y/Y pct change (real) +2.9 -1.1 -2.3 M/M pct change (nominal) +0.3 +0.1 +2.9 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +5.4 +0.9 -0.7 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to climb by 0.5 percent month-on-month and rise by 0.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)