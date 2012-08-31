TABLE-German retail sales down 0.9 pct m/m in July

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Friday: RETAIL SALES JULY 12 JUNE 12 JULY 11 M/M pct change (real) -0.9 +0.5 +0.3 M/M pct change (nominal) -1.3 +0.7 +0.1 Y/Y pct change (real -1.0 +3.7 -1.9 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +1.1 +6.1 -0.8 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent month-on-month and to climb by 0.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)