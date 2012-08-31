FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German retail sales down 0.9 pct m/m in July
August 31, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German retail sales down 0.9 pct m/m in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics
office reported the following retail sales data on Friday: 
       RETAIL SALES          JULY 12     JUNE 12     JULY 11
   M/M pct change (real)       -0.9        +0.5        +0.3
 M/M pct change (nominal)      -1.3        +0.7        +0.1
   Y/Y pct change (real        -1.0        +3.7        -1.9
 Y/Y pct change (nominal)      +1.1        +6.1        -0.8
 
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and
seasonal factors, the Office said.
    The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent month-on-month and to climb
by 0.4 percent year-on-year. 
 

 (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

