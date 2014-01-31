FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail body sees 2014 sales rising by 1.5 pct
January 31, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

German retail body sees 2014 sales rising by 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales will climb by 1.5 percent this year in nominal terms after growing by 1.1 percent in 2013, Germany’s HDE retail association said on Friday.

“Seldom have the general conditions for consumption in Germany been so favourable,” HDE managing director Stefan Genth said.

“However, retail is hardly able to benefit from it because rising electrictiy prices are weighing strongly on consumers’ purchasing power.”

HDE’s figures can differ from official data released by the Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches of retail. The official data showed earlier on Friday nominal retail sales were up 1.4 percent last year. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin)

