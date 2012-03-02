FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail sales post surprise fall in January
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 6 years ago

German retail sales post surprise fall in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, down 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 1.6 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise 0.5 percent on the month and 0.2 percent on the year.

December retail sales were upwardly revised to a rise of 0.1 percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.4 percent. On an annual basis sales were also upwardly revised, to a gain of 0.3 percent from a 0.9 percent drop. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Alice Baghdjian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.