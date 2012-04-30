German retail sales rise 0.8 pct m/m in March

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales posted a somewhat smaller than expected increase in March on a monthly basis, rising 0.8 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 2.3 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise 1.0 percent on the month and 0.5 percent on the year.

February retail sales were upwardly revised to a fall of 0.9 percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.1 percent. On an annual basis sales were also upwardly revised, to a gain of 2.1 percent from a 1.7 percent rise. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Alice Baghdjian)