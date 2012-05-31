FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail sales rise 0.6 pct m/m in April
May 31, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose more than expected in April on a monthly basis, up 0.6 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The notoriously volatile indicator was down 3.8 percent year on year, thwarting a forecast for a slight rise. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to remain unchanged on the month and rise by 0.2 percent on the year.

March retail sales were upwardly revised to a rise of 1.6 percent on the month, from a previously reported increase of 0.8 percent. Sales on the year were also upwardly revised, to a gain of 3.2 percent from a 2.3 percent rise. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

