German retail sales fall more than expected in Oct

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales dropped more than expected in October on a monthly basis, sliding by 2.8 percent in real terms according to preliminary data released on Friday, which dashed hopes private consumption will remain a pillar of support for the economy.

The notoriously volatile indicator was down 0.8 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would fall by 0.2 percent on the month and gain 1.2 percent on the year. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh)