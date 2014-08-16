FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German discounter Aldi has lower first-half sales -magazine
August 16, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

German discounter Aldi has lower first-half sales -magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German discount grocery chain Aldi posted lower first-half sales, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing a survey by GfK market research group.

Sales at Aldi Sued, which has about 1,880 supermarkets in the south of Germany, dropped 1.4 percent in the first six months year-on-year, the magazine said. Aldi Nord posted a 2.5 percent drop in half-year sales.

Aldi rivals Lidl and Penny also had small declines in their January-June sales with all three companies grappling with falling revenue from beverages and body-care products, according to Wirtschaftswoche.

Aldi’s co-founder, Karl Albrecht, who is also Germany’s richest person with a fortune of almost $26 billion, died aged 94 last month.

Aldi, a contraction of “Albrecht Discount”, was split into two divisions covering north and south Germany in 1960. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
