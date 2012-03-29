FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail outlook still bright-HDE association
March 29, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

German retail outlook still bright-HDE association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association said on Thursday the euro zone debt crisis and higher energy prices had not dampened consumer demand so far this year and the group reiterated its full-year forecasts for sales growth.

“Business for the German retail sector is robust at the start of 2012,” said the HDE, adding it expected growth in the sector during the first quarter and stable or rising revenues in the first half of the year.

The association reiterated its forecasts for nominal sales growth of 1.5 percent for the full year, although it said rising energy prices posed a risk. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Madeline Chambers)

