FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail sales fall unexpectedly in February
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 6 years

German retail sales fall unexpectedly in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in February, down 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, denting hopes that private consumption will support Europe’s largest economy in the first quarter.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 1.7 percent on an annual basis, partly given the extra day in February 2012. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise 1.2 percent on the month and 0.1 percent on the year.

January retail sales were revised upwards to a fall of 1.2 percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.6 percent. On an annual basis sales were also revised up, to a gain of 1.7 percent from a 1.6 percent gain. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.